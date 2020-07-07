MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia Military College will celebrate graduates from across the institution’s 15 campuses in July as they embark on a new chapter in life with an associate’s or bachelor of applied science degree. To prepare them for this new journey, GMC graduates will be encouraged by some of the top leaders in various fields at their commencement ceremonies.
The commencement ceremony for GMC’s Albany and Valdosta Campuses will be held July 24 at 7 p.m. at the GMC-Valdosta Campus at 4201 N. Forrest St. in Valdosta. The commencement speaker for the ceremony will be Myrna Ballard, president of the Valdosta Chamber of Commerce.
The college notes that the safety of everyone involved in these commencement ceremonies is of extreme importance. That’s why all campuses are taking necessary precautions to provide a safe and healthy environment. Six-foot social distancing will be maintained between chairs for the graduates and their limited family groups at all times during the event. Each campus graduation is closed to the public, and spectators are allowed by invitation only. For those who cannot be present for graduations, some campuses will be livestreaming their event on their Facebook pages.
