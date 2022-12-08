glee club.jpg

The Georgia Military College Corps of Cadets Glee Club singers performed at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta Tuesday during the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission's annual conference.

 Special Photo: GMC

The GMC Glee Club performed a collection of songs as part of their winter concert and closed out the performance on a patriotic note by singing “We Are America” in front of 4,000 higher education administrators. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.

