MILLEDGEVILLE – The Georgia Military College Corps of Cadets Glee Club singers performed at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta Tuesday during the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission's annual conference.
The GMC Glee Club performed a collection of songs as part of their winter concert and closed out the performance on a patriotic note by singing “We Are America” in front of 4,000 higher education administrators. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
SACSCOC serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices primarily among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America, and certain other international sites approved by the its Board of Trustees that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees. GMC is a SACSCOC-accredited institution.
“The GMC Glee Club was excited to take our talents outside of Milledgeville for the first time,” Moona Yu, GMC professor of music and musical performance coordinator, said. “It was a great opportunity to remind SACSCOC attendees what GMC is all about – ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ and ‘Character Above All.’”
“I could not be more proud of our Cadet Glee Club to see them perform on the World Congress Center stage,” President of Georgia Military College Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV, U.S. Army (Ret), said. “They put a tremendous amount of effort into their performance, and we could not be more proud of these future leaders in our nation’s military.”
The Glee Club will have its Winter Concert on Thursday at GMC’s Main Campus in Milledgeville at the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, this performance will be livestreamed. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtGl89cB1HW3Y2hKVuzijsQ/videos.