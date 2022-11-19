medicaid expansion.jpg

The state of Georgia plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan -- Georgia Pathways -- that includes work requirements.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan – Georgia Pathways -- that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal.

“I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” Andrew Isenhour, a spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp, said.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated