ATLANTA – The Georgia Municipal Association has announced the hiring of Jim Thornton as director of Governmental Relations. In this position, he will lead GMA’s legislative advocacy team and its efforts to support all of Georgia’s 537 member cities.
The duties of the position include working with city leaders to develop the association’s legislative platform and working directly with the Georgia General Assembly, governor’s office, state agencies, and other state leaders on policy and laws that effect local governments, cities and residents who live in them. Thornton plans to transition to his new position on Nov. 28.
Thornton has practiced law for 25 years, previously served on the city council of LaGrange for one term, and currently serves as its mayor, a position he has held for the past nine years. He previously served GMA on its Board of Directors, Legislative Policy Council, and co-chaired its Equity and Inclusion Commission. He most recently completed his term as GMA President in June. He will resign his position as mayor of LaGrange effective Nov. 23, prior to starting at GMA.
“GMA is excited to welcome Jim to the team,” GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson said in a news release. “We are delighted to have someone of his caliber to lead our governmental relations team. He has a keen intellect, broad knowledge of municipal issues, and a wealth of experience to draw upon. He is known for his ability to work effectively with all stakeholders, across all aisles, be a strategic thinker, and lead with a professional and respectful approach, all of which are invaluable in such an important position.
"He has a passion for how cities serve their residents, and I know he will represent our members with commitment, integrity and with positive results.”
“I am very excited about this opportunity to join the great team at GMA as a professional advocate for all of Georgia’s 537 cities,” Thornton said. “This role will allow me to unite my skills as an attorney and my passion for local government and public service to both educate and advocate for the needs of Georgia’s cities and their residents. Cities provide the most accessible, responsive, and efficient form of government, and I look forward to sharing this message on their behalf.”
A graduate of LaGrange College and Emory University School of Law, Thornton previously chaired the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce and the Three Rivers Regional Commission. He is currently a member of the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and is a graduate of Leadership Georgia.