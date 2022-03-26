TIFTON — Exploring farms of the past and present, meeting wildlife and livestock, making birdhouses, and learning to garden are a few of the activities that children can enjoy during Camp Wiregrass sessions this summer at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Children ages 4-10 years old can experience these and many more adventures when they explore Georgia agriculture, history and natural resources. Registration for all sessions of Camp Wiregrass will begin on April 6 at 9 a.m. online at abacgma.eventbrite.com.
“Camp Wiregrass provides a fun, interactive environment for children to engage in hands-on activities, games and crafts,” Museum Assistant Director Sara Hand said. “Each camp offers unique activities and themes tailored to each age group.”
For the Munchkin campers in the 4-6-years-old range, “Farm Life” and “Animal Antics” are the two sessions available. Both camps run from 8 a.m.-noon each day with drop-off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick-up from noon-12:30 p.m. The cost of each camp is $65 and includes a snack, T-shirt, and all supplies. Campers will go home before lunch.
During the “Farm Life” session on May 30-June 3, Munchkin campers will learn about the wonderful things that agriculture provides Georgians. Children will experience some of the tasks that farmers undertake and experience hands-on activities with crops and animals. Campers will milk a robotic cow, shear a shaving cream sheep, work in the garden, build a miniature house, and enjoy other fun activities.
“Animal Antics” is scheduled June 21-24 and offers Munchkin campers the chance to meet the museum’s animal residents while studying the needs of humans and animals. Each day includes animal interactions, games, story time, and crafts. The camp will feature activities such as fishing at the Grist Mill pond, searching for birds in their natural habitat, and learning to take care of their own pretend “pet critter.”
Camps are also available for Explorer campers ages 7-10 years old. Each of these camps runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with drop-off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick-up from 3-3:30 p.m. “Becoming Champions” and “Time Travelers” are the two sessions available for Explorers. The cost of each camp is $115 and includes a snack, T-shirt, and supplies. Campers must bring a sack lunch.
“Becoming Champions” for Explorer campers is set for June 6-10 and offers children the chance to celebrate Georgia’s recent sports wins while learning about agriculture’s impact on athletics. Campers will team up and create their team’s name, mascot and logo. The week is filled with field trips, games, crafts, and a competition to become camp champions.
“Time Travelers” runs from June 13-17. During this camp, Explorers are invited to step back in time. They will journey to the past to explore life in the Wiregrass region during the late 19th century. Campers learn about careers, inventions, and engage in a variety of exciting hands-on experiences in the Historic Village.
For more information on Camp Wiregrass, interested persons can contact Hand at (229) 391-5208 or at museum@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.