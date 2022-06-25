TIFTON — Visitors can break out the red, white and blue on July 2 to celebrate their patriotic pride at the Wiregrass Freedom Festival at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Opportunities to ride the 1914 Vulcan Steam Train into the Historic Village and enjoy numerous entertaining games and contests representative of the Wiregrass region of Georgia during the early 20th century will be part of the festival.
All ages can enjoy traditional baseball, watermelon samples, and challenge their historical vocabulary knowledge with trivia in the Wiregrass School House. Kids can enjoy cane pole fishing in the Grist Mill Pond.
Victorian-era paper firework crafts will add to the atmosphere, which will be made sweeter by the pie-baking contest. Contest rules require pies to be made offsite and brought to the museum for entry.
Pies can be submitted from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the welcome desk inside the main museum. A copy of the recipe must be submitted with the pie, which should include a list of all ingredients. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on the Drug Store porch.
The action-packed list of activities begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. at the museum, located just off Interstate 75 in Tifton.
“The event will highlight the history of America as we celebrate our great nation through fun, educational, and unique activities for the whole family,” Museum Director Garrett Boone said. “Celebrate the holiday with old-fashioned fun in the Historic Village.”
Guests can cool off with a slice of watermelon at the Cravey House or hand-dipped ice cream from the Drug Store. Enjoy other sweet treats from Simply Sweet Celebrations and Wilma’s Place on the Opry Shelter Lawn. Guests can break from fun in the sun at two comfort stations complete with shade, water and misters.
See the past in action at the antique tractor display on the Tift House Lawn. The antique tractors will parade through the Historic Village at noon.
The Wiregrass Farmers Market also will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. until noon. Local growers and producers will offer fresh picked produce as well as hand-made goods for sale at the market, located under the pole barn behind the Country Store.
Admission for the day is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $6 for children 5—16 years of age, and free for children 4 and under. For more information, interested persons can contact the museum’s Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
