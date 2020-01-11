TIFTON -- Area citizens can get a head start on spring gardening with the ninth annual Plant and Seed Swap on Jan. 25 hosted by the Wiregrass Farmers Market at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. The event will take place in the museum Lobby from 10 a.m.-noon. There is no admission fee.
All participants can bring plants or seeds to share or just come to find a few new things to try in the yard or garden. No money is exchanged; this swap is an outreach event by the Wiregrass Farmers Market.
While attending the plant and seed swap, gardeners also will have a chance to visit the newest Gallery exhibit, “Rust and Recreation.” The opening reception begins at 10 a.m. and will feature refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist, Dave Clegg.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 25. Visitors can enjoy a ride on the 1917 steam locomotive, visit the village's Country Store, and secure an ice cream cone in the historic village.
For more information on the Plant and Seed Swap or the gallery exhibit, interested persons can contact Museum Curator Polly Huff via e-mail at phuff@abac.edu .
