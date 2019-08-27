Georgia Music Association looking to inspire with recording

ALBANY — An organization looking to give new energy to a youth recording sensation is hoping that lightning strikes twice as they look to reprise a song that took a group of Georgia singers to the 1996 Olympic Games.
The message of that recording, “America Don’t Let Us Down,” is one that resonates in the Albany of today, where gang violence has become a hot-button issue, said Quincy Smith, executive chief executive of the Georgia Music Association, which was founded by Henry Thomas, an Albany evangelist.
“What we hope to do, our primary mission, is to make positive, spiritual music (about) unity, hope, leadership, human development and life skills,” said Smith.
The planned recording will give young people the opportunity to be involved in something positive, he said. The song, written and originally recorded by Cadillac James, also asks adults to be on the children’s side.
Thomas has put out a call for singers to perform and record the song, gathering more than a dozen. The casting call for children and young adults has been extended to mid-September.
Thomas recorded the song and held a concert, and also was involved in taking a group of young people to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He said he knows the importance of being part of such an event can have for children.
“This is what we’re going to do to get our message out and help kids appeal to their parents and to their community and to elected officials — don’t let them down,” he said.
“We believe in the process of doing this, working with children, with their parents, working with the police and elected officials.
“All of us have got to agree to come together to change the mindset. That’s what music does. It empowers.”
Thomas plans to include performers from across the state. Ultimately, he hopes to take the group involved in recording the song to perform at the Fourth of July Festival and Parade in Washington, D.C. in 2020.
“This song has the power, has the ability to give us something to rally around,” Thomas said.