Georgia National Guard personnel dispatched to Albany to boost coronavirus response

ALBANY -- As more than two-thirds of the state’s counties have recorded coronavirus cases, elected officials have checked their political affiliation at the door -- at least in Georgia -- according to a veteran state lawmaker.
The Georgia National Guard, dispatched by Gov. Brian Kemp, has sent medical personnel to Albany to assist overworked doctors and nurses.
“There’s a lot of this going on on social media,” state Rep. Gerald Greene, a Cuthbert Republican whose district includes a portion of Dougherty County, said. “There’s a time to be political and there’s a time to govern, and right now is a time to govern. We still have people who are running for political office who are politicizing this, and that galls me.”
As of Saturday, residents in 108 of 159 counties in the state had tested positive for the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19, according to statistics provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Fulton County had the highest number of cases at 373, followed by DeKalb County with 240 and Dougherty County’s 205.
However, Dougherty County had the highest number of deaths of any county in the state with 18.
Another 10 suspected COVID-19 deaths were under investigation, as officials await test results, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Dougherty County was dealt a bad hand as sick people at two heavily attended funerals unleashed the virus in the community.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been inundated with COVID-19 patients, filling its three intensive care units. The hospital plans to add ICU beds at the Phoebe North facility on Palmyra Road.
The National Guard medical personnel have been sent to assist with that process.
“We’re working feverishly to get other areas, Phoebe North, up and running,” Greene said. “The governor is very focused on that.
“I’ve got to hand it to (Phoebe Putney Health System CEO) Scott Steiner and the others who are employed there. I’ve never seen harder working people in my life. I just feel we have some great leadership going on right now.”
Local state elected officials are working with Gov. Brian Kemp to assist Phoebe in the time of crisis, Greene said.
“What we are doing right now is staying on the phone and making sure we have everything our folks need,” he said. “We are staying in touch with our local delegation, cities and counties.”
As of Saturday, Phoebe reported it had taken samples for testing for 2,480 individuals, Dr. Steven Kitchen, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said.
Of those tested, 357 have tested positive and 533 have tested negative, with the hospital awaiting results for another 1,590 tests. Phoebe officials say they hope to start administering their own tests, with results available within hours, in coming days.
In the midst of the crisis in Dougherty County, the number of negative test results is “a little bit of good news,” Kitchen said during a Saturday news conference. Previously, the number of negative and positive test results had been running roughly even.
Kitchen attributed the change to the expanded amount of testing being done.
With the hospital’s 38 ICU beds filled with COVID-19 patients, the hospital had a total of eight general medical beds available for patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who are waiting on test results.
On Saturday, there were 119 patients at Phoebe who had either tested positive or were awaiting test results.
“Two medical crews attached to the National Guard started appearing yesterday,” Kitchen said. “These people have an overwhelming sense of responsibility and are willing to put themselves in harm’s way. The state is working with us to expand capacity. It’s really the availability of ICU beds is what I think is critical at this point.”
In addition to the deaths of Dougherty County residents, five Lee County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, and one each from Baker, Early, Mitchell and Worth counties, said Dr. Charles Ruis, director of the Southwest Public Health District that covers 14 counties.
