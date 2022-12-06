guard.jpg

The Georgia National Guard will hold a ceremony Dec. 13 celebrating the National Guard’s 386th birthday.

 Special Illustration

MARIETTA — The Georgia National Guard will hold a ceremony Dec. 13 celebrating the National Guard’s 386th birthday and honoring its units from WWII that received the Presidential Unit Citation.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Clay National Guard Center here. The event will be streamed live on Facebook @georgiaguard.

Tags