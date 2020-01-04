ALBANY — With an abbreviated, midweek travel period, traffic fatalities on Georgia roadways plummeted to two people for the just-completed New Year’s holiday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported.
That is the lowest number of traffic deaths in the state for a New Year’s holiday period in more than a decade, according to archives on the DPS website. There were 18 deaths in the lengthier 2018-19 travel period.
Neither of the two fatal crashes was in southwest Georgia. One death was investigated by troopers with the Georgia State Patrol post in Brunswick, while the other was worked by Marietta police officers. The travel period began at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and ended at midnight New Year’s night.
The 2018-19 New Year’s period was significantly longer at 102 hours and included a weekend. It began at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, a Friday, and concluded at midnight on Jan. 1, 2019, a Tuesday. Two deaths during that period occurred in southwest Georgia, one handled by Dougherty County Police and the other by troopers with GSP Post 12 in Thomasville.
That brings the death total for the year-end holidays travel periods — Christmas and New Year’s — to 16, compared to 44 for the combined year-end holidays of 2018-19.
Other traffic incidents also were down. Statewide Tuesday night and Wednesday, Georgia DPS said troopers investigated 103 traffic crashes that resulted in 39 non-fatal injuries. GSP and other DPS officers arrested 160 people for driving under the influence (DUI), while 5,083 citations and 7,275 warnings were issued.
During the 2018-19 New Year’s travel period, troopers investigated 550 traffic crashes that resulted in 223 non-fatal injuries. Officials said 368 people were arrested for DUI, while 6,971 citations and 11,339 warnings were issued.
For the combined year-end travel periods, troopers cited 284 drivers for DUI compared to 2018-19’s 653 drivers who were charged.
AAA forecast the heaviest holiday travel in the two decades that the travel organization has projected year-end holiday periods, which it defined as Dec. 21-Jan. 1.
A record 115.6 million Americans were expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the 12-day period that ended at midnight Wednesday. Of those, a record 104 million were forecast to drive to their destinations.
In Georgia alone, AAA said that nearly 3.1 million people would travel on the state’s roadways Dec. 21-Jan. 1.