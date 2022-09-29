ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years.
Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf, and Char-Broil’s parent company, W.C. Bradley Co., as well as members of the General Assembly, state and local economic developers, and local officials at the Kia Georgia Training Center in West Point to make the announcement.
"We are honored to accept the title of Top State for Business yet again from Area Development for an unprecedented ninth year in a row," Kemp said. "This is just the latest confirmation that our partnership approach, conservative governing, and dedication to saving both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic were the right choices for the people of Georgia. Thanks to our world-class infrastructure, award-winning work force training programs, pro-business environment, and most of all our hard-working Georgians, the Peach State is a national leader in the assets job creators look for when deciding where to start, grow, and sustain a thriving business."
The executive publication’s annual poll of approximately 50 leading site consulting firms from across the U.S. considers 13 different factors to make this coveted determination. In addition to overall Top State, Georgia earned a No. 1 ranking for the 13th year in a row for its work force development program, Georgia Quick Start. The state also earned the top ranking in six additional categories, including cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, competitive labor environment, and available real estate. Georgia tied for first place in energy availability and costs.
"It’s no surprise that Georgia is ranked No. 1 for the ninth year in a row by experienced location consultants," Area Development Editor Geraldine Gambale said. "State and local economic developers in Georgia have consistently worked together to guide companies through the location process and retain their business for years to come."
Area Development’s 2022 Top States for Doing Business results reflect the rankings that states receive based on scores in the following categories: Overall cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, favorable regulatory environment, corporate tax environment, business incentives, competitive labor environment, work force development programs, logistics and infrastructure, access to capital and project funding, available real estate, energy availability and costs, speed of permitting, and site-readiness programs. Georgia placed in the top 10 for all 13 categories.
"Georgia’s continued focus on business and work force-centric policies have, once again, resulted in our state being ranked as No. 1 in the nation by Area Development magazine for the ninth straight year," Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said. "With a business climate that is second to none, Georgia has received an influx of major investments from small and large businesses alike over the past few years, culminating in one of the lowest unemployment rates in our state’s history. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the leadership of Gov. Kemp and our excellent team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development who will continue to promote our state as the best state in the nation to do business."
"Earning the title as the No. 1 state for business for nine years in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and one I attribute to Georgia’s collaborative spirit and our strong relationships with public and private partners," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "While our mission itself is straightforward – to create hope and opportunity in every corner of the state – it is an enormous undertaking for any one team. Our combined efforts have made Georgia an attractive location for domestic and international companies seeking growth."
This recognition follows Kemp’s announcement that the state shattered economic development records during Fiscal Year 2022. During this period, investments in expansions and new locations totaled more than $21.2 billion, and 51,132 jobs were created in the state through 358 projects supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce team between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. These numbers include the two largest projects in state history – Rivian and Hyundai Motor Group – which totaled more than $10.5 billion in investments and 15,600 new jobs when combined.
Recommended for you
The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.