WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced late last week it has begun distributing 375 payments totaling $128,345,000 to skilled nursing facilities in Georgia to help them combat the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nursing homes play a pivotal role in providing skilled care to the nation’s vulnerable seniors. During this pandemic, nursing homes have faced unique challenges as their population of high-risk seniors are more vulnerable to respiratory pathogens like COVID-19. This funding, which supplements previously announced provider relief funds, will be used to support nursing homes suffering from significant expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19.
“This funding will help nursing homes keep the seniors they care for safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. “The administration is providing every resource we can, from funding and direct PPE shipments to regulatory flexibility and infection control consultations, to protect seniors in nursing homes and those who care for them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the viability of SNFs in a variety of ways. Since the beginning of 2020, SNFs have experienced up to a 6 percent decline in their patient population as current and potential residents choose other care settings, or as current residents pass away. In addition to nursing home residents, many SNF employees have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. These additional funds may help nursing homes address critical needs such as labor, scaling up their testing capacity, acquiring personal protective equipment and a range of other expenses directly linked to this pandemic.
HHS will make relief fund distributions to SNFs based on both a fixed basis and variable basis. Each SNF will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed. All certified SNFs with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.
Nursing home recipients must attest that they will only use provider relief fund payments for permissible purposes, as set forth in the terms and conditions, and agree to comply with future government audit and reporting requirements.
