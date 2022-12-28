GRIFFIN -- When a swarm of honeybees takes up residence in your house, you may not know who to call to help safely relocate the pollinators and preserve your home in the process. Thanks to a new certification program through the Georgia Structural Pest Control Commission and the Georgia Department of Agriculture called Honeybee Control and Removal (HBR), it will be easier for residents to locate licensed professionals to handle the job.

The new program was developed after updated pest control regulations were passed requiring all companies and operators who provide HBR in Georgia to be certified and licensed by Sunday.

Ashley Biles is an administrative associate at the UGA Griffin campus.

