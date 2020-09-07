ATLANTA -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement to recruit poll workers for elections in November. He said in a news release he is spearheading this partnership with the GCCE to ensure county elections officials have the staff they need on and in the weeks before election day.
“The Georgia Center for Civic Engagement will help us reach a younger pool of Georgians in schools across the state to help staff the polls on election day,” Raffensperger said. “When COVID-19 swept through Georgia, Georgia’s vulnerable elderly poll workers stayed home to stay safe from the pandemic. Through these public-private partnerships, like the one with the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, we will fill the gaps with younger poll workers and help provide a smooth and efficient experience for Georgia’s voters in November.”
GCCE officials said they want to get the organization involved to get young people involved now and in the future.
“We are hopeful that our innovative initiatives will inspire young people to not only get involved in this year’s election, but to teach students that ‘democracy is not a spectator sport,’" Randell Trammell, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, said. "By teaching students how government works, we empower them to use their voice to influence their communities both now and in the future."
GCCE is rolling out this recruitment initiative in conjunction with its YOUth VOTE program. YOUth VOTE is a free online mock election for Georgia students in grades K-12 to participate in before this year’s November election. Currently, more than 120,000 students are registered to participate in the mock election. This event is an opportunity to educate and prepare students to participate in their government by voting. In addition to the mock election, GCCE is also coordinating a voter registration drive for eligible high school students. This partnership with the poll worker recruitment effort furthers GCCE’s mission to educate and equip students to become informed and active citizens.
Georgia poll workers were on average above 65 years old. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States, this particularly vulnerable population opted to stay home and avoid the risk of exposure to the virus. As a result, polling locations across the state were short-staffed on election day and limited in their ability to train new poll workers due to the constraints of the pandemic.
To fill this gap, Raffensperger is partnering with numerous organizations in the state to help recruit younger, less-at-risk populations to staff the polls on election day. By working with a wide array of private and nonprofit organizations, the secretary of state said he hopes to reach new areas of Georgia to pull people off of the sidelines.
On June 9, Georgia saw record turnout for a statewide general primary election. Notwithstanding a state record for absentee ballots cast by mail, Georgia saw more than 800,000 people vote on election day itself. More than 300,000 voted early, in person, during Georgia’s three weeks of early voting.
In-person voting remains as important as ever. Looking forward to November, turnout is expected to be as much as three times as high. This means, county officials need a stable of young poll workers to step up and help their communities on election day.
The Georgia Center for Civic Engagement was started in 2014, and in 2017, the organization became a independent nonprofit corporation. The vision of the center is to educate and equip students to become informed and active citizens. By teaching students how government works, the organization empowers them to use their voice to influence their communities both now and in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.