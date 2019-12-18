SUMMERVILLE -- According to an incident report by Summerville police, Abbey Winters, wife of Chattooga County Sole Commissioner Jason Winters, poured a drink on AllOnGeorgia reporter Casie Bryant as she sat at a conference table ahead of a recent public meeting. The drink soaked Bryant’s hair, clothing, belongings and equipment. A witness called 911, and Summerville police responded to the commissioner’s Office.
Present for the meeting and at the time of the incident were representatives from the local newspaper and a local radio station and four witnesses, all of whom offered statements to authorities, several of which included that Abbey Winters said twice after dumping the drink that Bryant “deserved” it.
According to the police report, news articles and witness statements, Jason Winters stated after the incident that it was only an accident, but that Bryant "deserved" it. After seeking legal counsel, authorities noted in the police report that Abbey Winters claimed that the whole thing was an accident and that she had tripped.
Following the investigation, police applied for warrants against Abbey Winters for simple battery and disorderly conduct and turned the matter over to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the incident report, Jason and Abbey Winters went to attorney Chris Corbin’s law office following the incident, where they were contacted by police regarding the warrants. Corbin is the county attorney for Chattooga County.
“What happened at the budget meeting today was completely inappropriate and I’m disappointed to see not only the behavior of those involved, but the excuses made for the behavior after the fact," Corbin said. "The media plays an integral role in ensuring transparency, and these types of antics are dangerous to open government and a disservice to the people it serves.”
He also thanked the Summerville Police Department for taking the matter seriously.
AllOnGeorgia cameras were already rolling Friday when the incident occurred. You can watch the unedited video at AlbanyHerald.com.