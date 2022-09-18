Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Winterville resident convicted by a federal jury earlier this year of attempted online child enticement was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for his crime.

 Special Photo

MACON – A Winterville resident convicted by a federal jury earlier this year of attempted online child enticement was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for his crime.

Noe A. Villafuerte, 48, of Winterville, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal after he was convicted by a federal jury on March 30 of attempted online enticement of a minor. In addition, Villafuerte will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.