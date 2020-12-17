ALBANY – For the second year in a row, Georgia-Pacific Lumber contributed $50,000 to Albany organizations. Georgia-Pacific delivered $10,000 checks to the Dougherty County School System's Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy), Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Habitat for Humanity, the Dougherty County School System, and the city of Albany's Fire Department this week.
The 4C Academy will use the contribution to enhance its robotics and metatronics pathways, while the Dougherty County School System has committed to allocate much of the money it received to REACH. The REACH Georgia Scholarship Program supports low-income students to help them prepare for college and then navigate the college process.
Habitat for Humanity is utilizing the funds to rehab several homes in Dougherty County and helping build a new home in Lee County. Fire Safety is a concern communitywide, and officials with the Albany Fire Department said it will utilize the Georgia-Pacific funds to continue to provide free home fire alarms and batteries. The department also offers education programs through the “Hear the Alarm, Escape Unharmed” program.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful continues to replant trees following several major weather events, which had a negative impact on the community’s tree canopy. In February 2021, KADB will plant 41 30-gallon trees at the new Radium Trailhead.
These investments are examples of Georgia-Pacific’s belief that strong communities are good for business, and strong businesses reinvest in the community.
“In a typical year, our employees would also volunteer with these organizations, but COVID has kept us and many others from participating," Georgia-Pacific Albany Lumber Plant Manager Johnnie Temples said in a news release. "Georgia-Pacific understands the importance of investing in the community. We are grateful for the support we have received from Albany and are proud to call it home.”
In June, the $150 million, 320,000-square-foot advanced technology lumber facility became fully operational. The facility employs more than 140 full-time employees with an estimated $5 million in annual payroll.
