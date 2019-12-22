ALBANY — Georgia-Pacific and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) have entered a long-term partnership agreement that includes an investment of $10,000 by GP.
Commenting on the announcement, Albany Lumber Plant Manager Johnnie Temples said, “GP is thankful for the opportunity to contribute to the 4C Academy. The school’s curriculum aligns very well with our internal vision, and we know that this gift will help develop the youth of this community, building a bright future for Dougherty County. Georgia-Pacific looks forward to a long-term partnership with such an innovative educational system as 4C Academy and the Dougherty County School System.”
4C Academy officials say they are elated to partner with Georgia-Pacific, which has a plant under construction in south Albany.
“We are excited about our partnership with Georgia-Pacific and appreciate their investment in our students and programs here at the 4C Academy," school CEO Chris Hatcher said. "We are so fortunate to have GP here in Albany and look forward to working with them in the years to come."
The mission of the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy is to produce college- and career-ready graduates with relevant skills and education and exceptional work ethic who can compete and succeed in the real world. The school's partners include local business and industry, the Dougherty County School System, Albany Technical College, Albany State University, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, the 4C Academy has partnered with the Calhoun, Terrell and Baker County School Systems.