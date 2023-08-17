ALBANY – Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of building and packaging products, has announced the establishment of a new wildlife conservation area at its state-of-the-art lumber plant in Albany. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its mission to positively impact the local community.

Since the completion of the 320,000-square-foot lumber plant in early 2020, Georgia-Pacific has continued to explore ways to optimize the expansive 225-acre site on Sylvester Road in Dougherty County. With a commitment to leaving a positive ecological footprint, the company decided to install a 38-acre wildlife conservation area surrounding the mill, embodying its role as responsible landowners.

