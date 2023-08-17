The Albany Georgia-Pacific plant welcomes 150-200 truckloads of logs daily, ready to be transformed into high-quality lumber. Simultaneously, an equal amount of lumber is dispatched to meet the demands of various construction projects.
Special Photo: Georgia-Pacific
Following the recommendations of local forestry experts, Georgia-Pacific planted 36 acres of loblolly pines at their newly installed wildlife conservation area at the Albany lumber plant.
Special Photo: Georgia-Pacific
More than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes enhance the wildlife conservation area at Georgia-Pacific’s Albany location.
ALBANY – Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of building and packaging products, has announced the establishment of a new wildlife conservation area at its state-of-the-art lumber plant in Albany. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its mission to positively impact the local community.
Since the completion of the 320,000-square-foot lumber plant in early 2020, Georgia-Pacific has continued to explore ways to optimize the expansive 225-acre site on Sylvester Road in Dougherty County. With a commitment to leaving a positive ecological footprint, the company decided to install a 38-acre wildlife conservation area surrounding the mill, embodying its role as responsible landowners.