ATLANTA — Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony. The ACA serves as the national certifying body for paddlesports instructors, the national governing body for several Olympic paddlesports, and offers the gold standard in paddlesports education worldwide.
ACA-certified instructor John Miller was recognized for training the most paddlesports beginners this year in Georgia.
Two Georgia-based Paddle America Clubs, Georgia River Network and Georgia Canoeing Association, received honorable mentions — placing second and fifth in the nation, respectively — for training the most beginner paddlers in the nation. Missouri Whitewater Association placed first in this category.
GRN also shares in the team recognition awarded to the ACA Paddlesports Angler Workgroup which, over the last year, developed paddlesports skills and safety curriculum for paddlesports anglers. This curriculum is a meaningful addition to national paddlesports pedagogy, affecting a marketplace of three to five million kayak anglers — the fastest growing segment in paddlesports.
The multifaceted workgroup included partners nationwide, but GRN’s Community Programs Coordinator Andrea White served as the team leader and project managed the initiative. White also serves in a volunteer capacity as the ACA Southeastern chair.
“This collective recognition speaks to the popularity of paddling and water trails in Georgia,” Rena Ann Peck, the executive director of Georgia River Network, said. “We are so glad to be in such good company with other Georgia paddling leaders bringing training and skills to market that will empower people to enjoy our amazing rivers for many years to come.”
