Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony.

ATLANTA — Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony. The ACA serves as the national certifying body for paddlesports instructors, the national governing body for several Olympic paddlesports, and offers the gold standard in paddlesports education worldwide.

ACA-certified instructor John Miller was recognized for training the most paddlesports beginners this year in Georgia.

