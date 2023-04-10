raffens.jpg

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a multistate settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC has been reached, recouping losses suffered Georgians due to operational and technical failures by the widely-known securities trading platform.

 Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that a multistate settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC has been reached, recouping losses suffered by hard-working Georgians due to operational and technical failures by the widely-known securities trading platform.

The settlement stems from a joint investigation spearheaded by multiple state securities regulators, coordinated through the North American Securities Administrators Association.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags