TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission hosted a photo contest throughout 2022 to fill the pages of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar, “The Farm — Best Home of the Family.” Peanut farmers from across Georgia were encouraged to submit their best, high-resolution photo of families on the farm for a chance to feature the photo in the 2023 calendar.
More than 30 entries were submitted from across the peanut belt, and 12 were selected as a monthly feature. Photos were selected based on quality, originality and diversity in the field. Winners are:
♦ January: Kendra Vickers, Irwin County
♦ February: Kaitlyn Lawrence, Baker County
♦ March: Terri Johnson, Emanuel County
♦ April: Sarah Tanner, Marion County
♦ May: Kendra Vickers, Berrien County
♦ June: Allie Randell, Coffee County
♦ July: Melanie Dugger, Screven County
♦ August: Casey Jones, Stewart County
♦ September: Justin Pope, Irwin County
♦ October: Dawn Irvin, Turner County
♦ November: Sherrill Napier, Cook County
♦ December: Allie Randell, Coffee County
Photo submissions also will be used in promotional materials produced by GPC throughout the year. To obtain a copy of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar, stop by the GPC office located at 445 Fulwood Blvd. in Tifton.
For more information on GPC programs and to view the winning photos, visit www.gapeanuts .com.