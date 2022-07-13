TIFTON – The Georgia Peanut Commission is hosting a photo contest until Oct. 1, featuring peanut farm families to fill the pages of the 2023 Georgia Peanut Calendar.
Photos also will be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year. Farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photo of their family on the peanut farm throughout the growing season. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.
Below are tips to consider when selecting a photo to enter:
-- Make sure the photo is not offensive and avoid photos with large, easy to read corporate logos;
-- Think about the months of the year and select photos that represent them. For example, land prep work in the winter, planting in the spring, irrigation in the summer and harvest in the fall;
-- Make sure photos are taken in horizontal format, so they will fill the entire page of the calendar;
-- Showcase your family (young and old) and what being a Georgia peanut farmer means to you;
-- Choose a photo you feel helps others understand more about how you care for the crop they love.
Photo entries must be taken during the 2020, 2021 or 2022 peanut crop year and feature peanut production. Entries also must be high resolution (300 dpi), horizontal and not taken with a phone; otherwise, they may be disqualified. Submit photos in .jpg format and submit them with the online entry form provided on www.gapeanuts.com by Oct. 1 for consideration. Winning entries will be entered for a chance to win a Visa gift card.
