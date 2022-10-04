peanut commission.jpg

Georgia Peanut Commission

TIFTON -- Area farmers are encouraged to make plans to attend the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference scheduled for Jan. 19 from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. The one-day show is free and open to all farmers and industry representatives.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with nearly 100 agribusinesses and organizations in the peanut and agricultural industry. Farmers also will be able to earn private and commercial pesticide applicator certification, as well as learn about cutting-edge research and developments during the University of Georgia Peanut Production Seminar and industrywide sponsored Peanut Seed Seminar.

