Georgia Peanut Festival coming back for another year

SYLVESTER — The public is encouraged to visit Sylvester this weekend and celebrate at the 56th annual Georgia Peanut Festival.
It is taking place at T.C. Jeffords Park near downtown Sylvester.
This festival is held the third weekend in October each year. Games and activities are available for the whole family, and more than 300 food and craft vendors will be showcasing their wares.
Live entertainment for the weekend will include Derrick Dubb and The Peace Keepers, BoDean and The Poachers, The Bo Henry Band, Riley Anderson and Julie Stalvey.
Tonight is Family Farm Night with $20 wrist bands for The Prime Time Amusement Carnival. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be waiting for visitors to join them for the evening. Music will be at 7 p.m. from Derrick Dubb and The Peace Keepers.
Saturday kicks off with an 8 a.m. motorcycle run, and the Peter Pan Peanut Butter Parade at 10 a.m. Children can enjoy the Kidz Korner and all it has to offer at 11 a.m. The Prime Time Amusement Carnival can be experienced with $25 wrist bands on Saturday.
Music for the day starts at 12:30 p.m. with BoDean and The Poachers and will continue throughout the day. Shortly before that at noon, the Peanut Pageant queens, T-shirt art contest winners and farmers and scavenger hunt winners will take center stage.
The schedule of events concludes on Thursday with the Pets and Pals Parade. Registration and line up is at 5 p.m.
South Georgia is known for its unique gatherings and festivals. The Georgia Peanut Festival in Sylvester this weekend will be no exception. Good times, good food, good music and good people will be waiting.
For more information, visit gapeanutfestival.org or call (229) 776-6657.