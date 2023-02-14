An Atlanta-area police officer has been fired and arrested on suspicion of concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl whose remains were found last week, some six months after her family last saw her, authorities say.

Miles Bryant, a 22-year-old Doraville, Georgia, police officer, was arrested on preliminary charges of falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of another in connection with the death of Susana Morales, the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release Monday.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

