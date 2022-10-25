ev plant

Georgia political and business leaders joined with their Korean counterparts Tuesday to break ground on the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

 File photo/TownNews.com: Content Exchange

Hyundai Motor Group is about to begin construction on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County expected to create 8,100 jobs when fully built out.

