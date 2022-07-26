Georgia Ports Authority Port of Savannah

The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.76 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) during the last fiscal year, up 8% over Fiscal 2021

 Facebook/Georgia Ports Authority

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.76 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) during the last fiscal year, up 8% over Fiscal 2021, the agency reported Tuesday.

Several external developments are playing a role in the increased activity at the Port of Savannah, including labor-management disputes at West Coast ports and the diversion of cargo ships to Savannah from an overcrowded Port of Charleston.

