The Port of Savannah achieved four of its top five months for container volume during 2022, peaking in August with an all-time high of 575,500 TEUs.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) of cargo during the last calendar year, an increase of 5% over 2021.

