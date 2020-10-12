ALBANY -- Lovers Lane residents whose homes are frequently threatened by flooding will have to wait for relief as the operator of the electric-generating dam at Lake Chehaw says its hands are tied by operating guidelines.
Ned Newcomb, whose home was flooded in March, brought the issue two weeks ago to the attention of the Dougherty County Commission, and commissioners received additional information on Monday.
One of Newcomb’s requests was that the county draft a letter to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulation Commission asking that Georgia Power Co., which operates the dam at Lake Chehaw, be allowed to open the gates for the release of water. Dropping the water level in the lake ahead of the arrival of water from farther upstream could help prevent flooding along the Kinchafoonee Creek, he said.
During the virtual commission meeting on Monday, Georgia Power Hydro Manager Wayne Hardie said the utility is strictly limited by its license on the amount of water it can release.
Under its current guidelines it is required to maintain the water level at between 181.3 feet and 182.3 feet, he said. It also has little wiggle room to increase the flow downstream in the face of a rush of water coming from the north.
“We can only drop 6 inches per day, per the license,” Hardie said.
The Crisp County Power Commission, which operates a dam on Lake Blackshear, gives notice when it releases water, he said, which gives a warning about eight hours before the surge reaches Lake Chehaw.
Hardie said he is unable to give an answer on how effective a drawdown of 3 or 4 feet could be at Lake Chehaw ahead of that surge, as he is not a hydrologist, but that the company would be supportive if the county got approval from FERC for releasing more water ahead of potential flood events.
One of Newcomb’s points was that the March release from Lake Blackshear contributed to the backup on the Kinchafoonee Creek that brought about 6 inches of water into his home. He also requested that the county work to have a depth gauge installed on the lake and set up a system to alert residents when water rises significantly.
If an additional water depth gauge were installed on Lake Chehaw, Hardie said, the utility would work with the county in providing information on water levels to residents.
“I just think, due to the nature of these events, the volume of water, the (suddenness) of how the water hits these streams (and) comes together at Lake Chehaw, this could be a potential solution," Commissioner Russell Gray said of a release of water ahead of a potential flooding event.
