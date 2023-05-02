ga. power.jpg

Georgia Power announced it has reached another testing milestone as Vogtle’s final two units remain on track to be completed by June and early 2024.

 Special Photo: Nuclear Regulatory Commission

ATLANTA -- Georgia Power executives predict the nation’s first nuclear plant expansion in more than 30 years is just several weeks away from Plant Vogtle’s reactor generating electricity that will meet its customer’s energy demands for decades to come.

Georgia Power and its parent Southern Co. are celebrating the imminent completion of the first of two nuclear units that is scheduled to be up and running by June as the utility company reduces its reliance on fossil fuels in favor of cleaner forms of energy. But the snakebitten $30 billion nuclear expansion that will provide enough power for 500,000 homes and businesses is one of the reasons 2.7 million ratepayers could be saddled with paying $500 more annually on electric bills by 2025, according to clean energy advocates.

