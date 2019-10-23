Georgia Power bulldog unleashed at University of Georgia campus in Tifton

TIFTON — A new bulldog is now part of the University of Georgia’s campus in Tifton.
On Monday, “Kilowatt,” a Georgia Power-branded bulldog statue, was unveiled on the backside of the UGA Conference Center. The statue features a bulldog dressed as a Georgia Power lineman and joins more than a dozen other similar statues in the community.
Georgia Power is a sponsor of UGA and UGA athletics. The Georgia Power Foundation Inc., the nonprofit arm of the Georgia Power Company, has supported UGA students with needs-based scholarships through the Georgia Commitment Scholarship Program since 2016.
During the 2017-18 school year, Georgia Power Foundation funded scholarships for five students.