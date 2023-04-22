ga. power.jpg

On Dec. 20, the Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s three-year $1.8 billion rate increase for its 2.7 million customers who will foot the bill for toxic coal ash cleanup costs. 

 Photo Courtesy of Coosa River Basin Initiative via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Starting in June, Georgia Power customers could experience another bout of sticker shock when they get their monthly bill as the state’s largest utility seeks to recoup billions of dollars in unbudgeted fuel expenses.

Georgia Power officials predict that its unrecovered fuel expenses over the last couple of years ending in May will reach $2.6 billion, which would add $17 to $23 per month to the typical resident’s bill. The company blames skyrocketing fuel prices after the rate of inflation spiked last year.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags