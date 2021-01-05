ATLANTA – Georgia Power announced a recent distribution of 8,000 energy efficiency kits from the company’s Energy Efficiency Program to income-qualified customers across the state. The company also announced a distribution of nearly 150,000 ENERGY STAR LEDs through partnering food bank facilities. The energy efficiency kits and LED bulbs will provide assistance through free energy efficiency upgrades designed to save customers money and make their homes more efficient.
The kits include items such as:
-- LED light bulbs;
-- Single pack heat shrink wrap window kit;
-- Switch and outlet gaskets;
-- Furnace filter;
-- Caulk gun & 100% silicone clear caulk;
-- V-seal weather strip;
-- Foam tape for windows;
-- Pipe insulation wrap.
Georgia Power’s Residential Specialty Lighting Program is also working with six Georgia-based food banks around the state to distribute more than 37,000 four-packs of ENERGY STAR LEDs, program educational flyers and reusable grocery bags. The distribution of these 150,000 LED bulbs will help recipients save on their energy bill and usage, as LEDs use up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs, and last 15-25 times longer.
Food bank partners include Atlanta Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.
To learn more about Georgia Power’s Residential Specialty Lighting Program, visit www.georgiapower.com/lighting.
Georgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy efficiency tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.
Additionally, Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy usage, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.
