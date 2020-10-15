TIFTON -- The Georgia Power Foundation Inc. has provided a $5,000 donation to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation to support student scholarships and the Destination Ag Program at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
ABAC Chief Development Officer Deidre Martin said the contribution will assist the ABAC student scholarship program and the Destination Ag program and playground at the museum.
“Georgia Power has been a generous supporter of ABAC through the years, and we are very appreciative of this continued support,” Martin said. “Through their investment in student scholarships and our educational efforts at the GMA, they are providing opportunities for our students to receive a top-notch educational experience.”
Destination Ag is an experiential learning program at the GMA that connects agriculture and natural resources to children’s daily lives and educates them on career opportunities within these industries.
“The generous support of community partners such as Georgia Power allows Destination Ag to continue to grow and offer hands-on agricultural experiences for thousands of elementary students,” GMA Director Garrett Boone said. “Thanks to Georgia Power’s contribution, we have been able to expand our playground and provide an educational and safe environment for all the little ones visiting with us and enjoying the museum”
The playground piece added is called a spiderweb climber. The Country Store also has expanded its offerings inside the store.
“Georgia Power is proud to support ABAC student scholarships and innovative programs such as Destination Ag,” Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett said. “Education at all levels is very important to the quality of life in all of the communities that our company serves and being actively involved in supporting these efforts is one way we can invest in the greater good."
