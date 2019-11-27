ASHBURN -- Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett presented a check recently in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of the company to Coastal Plain Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children (CASA) Inc.
Coastal Plain CASA Inc. will use the funds to continue to serve the Tifton Judicial Circuit, as well as expand a branch office into Turner County. A local Turner County resident will be the advocacy coordinator in charge of recruiting, training and supervising volunteers from within the county.
The Georgia Power Company and the Georgia Power Foundation are committed to building brighter futures for the next generation of Georgians. To support that mission, the company and its employees have invested millions of dollars, skills and time to communities across the state.
In 2018, Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation donated more than $5 million to programs and initiatives that support Health and Human Services across the state.
