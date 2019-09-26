Georgia Power donates $3,000 to Tiftarea YMCA’s 'Food for Thought'

TIFTON — Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett recently presented a donation in the amount of $3,000 to Darian Peavy, chief operating officer for the Tiftarea YMCA, in support of its "Food for Thought" program.
Food for Thought is an after-school program that provides nutritious meals for students ages 5-13 in the Tift County area. The program runs during the school year from September to May to provide 30,000 meals to children.
"Georgia Power has called the state home for more than 130 years and is dedicated to health and human services initiatives that ensure everyone has access to needed medical care and research," officials with the company said. "In 2018, Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. donated more than $5 million to causes that improve well-being for Georgians."
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company. It serves 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties.