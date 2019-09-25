ARLINGTON — Georgia Power employees and retirees from south Georgia recently came together to build a life-size playhouse for a Make-A-Wish Georgia child in Arlington.
The team of volunteers spent several days framing and painting the two-story playhouse in the recipient’s backyard in Early County.
After being diagnosed with cancer at age 15, the teen yearned for a little sunshine in her life. Inspired by the life-changing wish of a friend, she wished for a playhouse — a place where she could escape and have her troubles fade away.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.
Georgia Power Ambassadors provides a means for Georgia Power retirees to continue friendships made during employment. Additionally, retirees participate in community service projects in the communities where they live throughout the year.
In the past, Ambassador chapters have built wheelchair ramps for homes, hosted dinners for young men and women, participated in fundraisers for pet rescue organizations and created travel kits for Make-A-Wish Georgia children. In 2018, members across Georgia donated more than 60,000 hours of volunteer service to the community.