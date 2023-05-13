ATLANTA — First Lady Marty Kemp announced Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Meredith Lackey to the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission. Lackey will fill the seat vacated by Gene Rackley, who has served on the commission since 2019.
“I want to thank Gene Rackley for his service and contributions,” Marty Kemp said. “He has shared our concern about this evil industry operating in Georgia and has been a valued partner in the fight against it. I am also excited to welcome Meredith Lackey to the GRACE Commission as we continue advocating for legislation and reforms that put survivors first.”
Lackey serves as executive vice president of External Affairs and Nuclear Development for Georgia Power. Named to the position in June 2020, she leads the company’s policies and activities in community and economic development, corporate communication, environmental affairs, governmental and regulatory affairs, region external affairs, land management, pricing and planning, and nuclear development. She also serves on the company’s management council.
Prior to her current position, she served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Georgia Power. She also served as the company’s chief compliance officer. Named to the position in October 2016, she oversaw the company’s corporate compliance, risk management, security and legal services functions and provided legal counsel to Georgia Power’s leadership team.
Lackey holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Louisiana State University and a law degree from the University of Mississippi.