lackey.jpeg

Meredith Lackey

ATLANTA — First Lady Marty Kemp announced Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Meredith Lackey to the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission. Lackey will fill the seat vacated by Gene Rackley, who has served on the commission since 2019.

“I want to thank Gene Rackley for his service and contributions,” Marty Kemp said. “He has shared our concern about this evil industry operating in Georgia and has been a valued partner in the fight against it. I am also excited to welcome Meredith Lackey to the GRACE Commission as we continue advocating for legislation and reforms that put survivors first.”

