plant vogtle 2.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia Power

ATLANTA -- Georgia Power officials signed off late Wednesday on an agreement that would lower the utility’s rate hike request now before the state Public Service Commission by nearly 40%.

The company, the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff, and intervenors in the rate case agreed on a rate hike that would raise $1.8 billion from Georgia Power customers during the next three years. The proposal will be presented to the PSC’s Energy Committee on Thursday.

