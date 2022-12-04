ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced recently that Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke has been named vice president of customer services for the company, effective Jan. 16.
In his new role, Chijioke will lead the team responsible for ensuring that Georgia Power continues to provide award-winning customer value, convenient service and personalized solutions. He will oversee multiple functions, including call-center operations, digital customer engagement, energy assistance and customer billing. He also will lead the team that manages the relationships with Georgia Power’s largest customers.
“We are focused on delivering the best customer experience every day, across every interaction and touchpoint we have with our millions of customers — online, over the phone or in person,” Bentina Terry, senior vice president of customer strategy and solutions for Georgia Power, said. “Chima’s deep expertise in customer service and operations, in the regulated utility space and beyond, paired with his demonstrated ability to lead engaged and productive teams, will serve all of our customers well.”
Chijioke brings 15 years of customer service and leadership experience to Georgia Power. Most recently, he served as vice president of customer operations for Baltimore Gas and Electric, Maryland’s largest natural gas and electric utility serving 1.3 million electric customers and nearly 700,000 natural gas customers. In this role, he was responsible for directing strategy, resources, and activities specifically for customer care, large customer services, claims, and field and meter services.
“Georgia Power is well-known as a leader in customer satisfaction within the industry, with a history of forward-looking innovation and the use of technology, data and insights to better serve its customers,” Chijioke said in a news release. “I share the passion and vision of the leadership team at Georgia Power, and I’m excited to join this outstanding company.”
Chijioke also has held customer service and strategic leadership roles at Exelon, the parent company of BGE, as well as Verizon Wireless. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Ibadan (Nigeria) and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He is a graduate of executive programs at Harvard Business School, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Columbia Business School.
Georgia Power’s focus on providing excellent customer service includes online and social media customer service choices, customizable rate plans and payment options. The company was recently ranked No. 1 for business customer satisfaction among large utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.