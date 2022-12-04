ga. power.jpg

Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced recently that Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke has been named vice president of customer services for the company, effective Jan. 16.

In his new role, Chijioke will lead the team responsible for ensuring that Georgia Power continues to provide award-winning customer value, convenient service and personalized solutions. He will oversee multiple functions, including call-center operations, digital customer engagement, energy assistance and customer billing. He also will lead the team that manages the relationships with Georgia Power’s largest customers.

Recommended for you

Tags