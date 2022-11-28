coal plant.jpeg

On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission is set to vote on the monthslong $2.9 billion Georgia Power rate case that will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on.

 Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — The final several weeks of Georgia Power’s $2.9 billion rate case will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on.

After the pending rate case is settled, customers will likely absorb more hits to the wallet in 2023, as Georgia Power seeks compensation from higher fuel costs and for expenses tied to the snakebit nuclear plant expansion at Plant Vogtle.

