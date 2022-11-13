ga. power.png

At present, solar energy accounts for only about 4.24% of Georgia’s electricity production. If Georgia Power intends to meet Southern Company’s commitment to net zero emissions, it will need to add far more than the proposed limits to new solar power.

 Photo by Creative Solar via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Another round of hearings in Georgia Power’s rate case concluded with the final day dominated by a debate over whether the utility should expand its popular rooftop solar program.

Georgia Power is pushing for a 12% increase in electricity rates over the next three years, along with other requests over the next year that could saddle ratepayers with reimbursing for higher fuel costs and the snake-bitten nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle.

