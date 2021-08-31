In response to Hurricane Ida making landfall Sunday along the Gulf Coast, Georgia Power is sending approximately 500 company personnel and contract teams to Mississippi to assist its sister company, Mississippi Power, with their restoration efforts.
ATLANTA – In response to Hurricane Ida making landfall Sunday along the Gulf Coast, Georgia Power is sending approximately 500 company personnel and contract teams to Mississippi to assist its sister company, Mississippi Power, with their restoration efforts. Georgia Power’s restoration work force includes line crews, engineers and support personnel from around the state.
With each request for assistance, the company ensures that it has sufficient coverage to respond to potential local service interruptions.
Georgia Power is a member of the mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company also is able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.
The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously, including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.
Georgia Power teams are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.
Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power’s YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information and restoration updates during severe weather.
