ATLANTA – Georgia Power’s solar programs continue to drive strong solar growth across the state. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has ranked the state of Georgia No. 7 in the U.S. for 2020 solar photovoltaic installations, marking the state’s place in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year. Georgia Power solar installations represent 93% of the solar additions reported for Georgia in 2020.
Solar expansion continues in 2021 as the Georgia Public Service Commission certified an additional 970 MW of utility-scale solar through Power Purchase Agreements on July 6. The company plans to have approximately 5,400 MW of renewable energy resources in its portfolio by the end of 2025, comprising approximately 22 percent of the company’s generation mix.
For years, Georgia Power has worked with the PSC to develop and expand cost-effective renewable energy resources and has one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the country. The company offers a variety of programs, options and services designed to benefit all customers, but does not endorse specific solar marketers or engage in door-to-door solar sales. If an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for some other reason, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and Georgia Power logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo.
“We are proud of our commitment to solar development and the recognition for Georgia by SEIA as a leader in advancing renewable energy for the state we call home,” Wilson Mallard, director of renewable development for Georgia Power, said in a news release. “We have focused on growing cost-effective solar and other renewable energy options for all customers in coordination with the Georgia PSC, and we remind customers to always confirm critical program and participation details before signing up for any solar offer.”
Georgia Power’s renewable development offerings include innovative customer programs such as Community Solar, Simple Solar, Customer Renewable Supply Procurement (CSRP), and Customer-Connected Solar Program (CCSP).
The company offers a full range of programs and services to provide customers options for using solar energy to power their homes and businesses. Customers can learn more about the following Georgia Power solar programs and contact the company’s solar experts at georgiapower.com/solar.
· Community Solar – Customers who sign up for Community Solar enjoy similar benefits as residential customers who own solar panels without having to install a system on their home. Community Solar allows customers to support the development of solar power in Georgia by subscribing to a portion of local solar farms. Customers receive energy credits on their monthly bill based on the solar farm’s production.
· Simple Solar – Simple Solar gives any interested Georgia Power customer, residential or business, the ability to purchase certified Renewable Energy Credits to match a percentage of their monthly energy usage.
· Solar rooftop installation – For customers who want to install their own personal solar rooftop generation system, Georgia Power offers a solar education, consultation and installation service, provides interconnection assistance, and has options to give customers credit for the energy they send back to the power grid.
· Customer Renewable Supply Procurement – This program allows commercial and industrial customers to support their sustainability initiatives. Georgia Power will procure new renewable generation through power purchase agreements for subscription by C&I customers.
· Customer-Connected Solar Program – This program allows customers to partner with any solar developer to build a solar facility on or adjacent to the customer’s property. Georgia Power will purchase 100% of the energy generated.
