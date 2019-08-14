ATLANTA — With a summer heat wave upon Georgia, Georgia Power is urging customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills.
Company officials say they are committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.
Georgia Power offers tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy during the heat of summer, and throughout the year. Hundreds of energy tips, whether the customer owns or rents, are available at www.georgiapower.com/save.
The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates plus incentives for both homes and businesses.
Simple summer tips to save money and energy include setting manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on lifestyle.
"Also, it’s very important to have your air conditioner professionally serviced now to ensure it's running efficiently," officials with Georgia Power said. "Change filters and trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow."
Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service-connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.
Georgia Power offers a variety of rate plans. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.georgiapower.com/pricing, including:
— Smart Usage: Providing savings by implementing small changes in how and when to use electricity;
— FlatBill: Offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when power usage does;
— Plug-In Electric Vehicle: Electric vehicle drivers can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy;
— Nights and Weekends: Shift use of electricity during the summer months to the evening;
— PrePay: Allows customers to pay as they go and add funds as needed.
Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. Company officials said they work with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as a low-income senior citizens discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill, including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.georgiapower.com/assistance or via phone at (888) 660-5890.
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of the Southern Company with 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties serviced by nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind.
For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.