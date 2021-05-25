ATLANTA -- Georgia Power Co. and the utility’s nonprofit foundation announced a $75 million, five-year commitment Monday to advancing racial equity and social justice.
The money will support initiatives focused on equity in education, criminal justice and economic empowerment.
“At Georgia Power, we’re standing with our communities as, together, we tackle systemic equity issues across our state,” Georgia Power President Chris Womack said. “This financial investment and our commitment to mentoring, while just part of our overall equity efforts, are critical because they’re one way we can make a real impact in distressed and disadvantaged communities.”
The education component of the Atlanta-based utility’s plan includes scholarships for underrepresented groups and investment in Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities.
The criminal justice piece will focus, among other things, on reducing racial profiling by police, creating pre-arrest diversion options and supporting programs that help incarcerated individuals transition back into society.
Economic empowerment efforts will take the form of grants and investments in black-owned businesses and business owners.
Georgia Power also will work to build a team of 250 employees across the state each year who will act as mentors.
The utility’s $75 million commitment is part of a combined $200 million in community investments Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is pledging during the next five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.