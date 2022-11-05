Georgia_Power.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA -- In late September, Georgia Power executives explained during several days of hearings before the state Public Service Commission why the Atlanta-based utility needs a nearly 12% rate increase over the next three years.

Starting Tuesday -- coincidentally, Election Day -- environmental and consumer advocates as well as other “intervenors” representing business groups and local governments will get a chance to present their side of the rate case.

Tags

More News