ga ev.jpg

An electric vehicle charges up at a Georgia Power station located in the parking lot of a Burger King in Columbus.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry.

The Georgia Public Service Commission last week approved a plan for Georgia Power to spend a total of $53 million over the next three years for the Make Ready program that helps businesses provide charging points for electric vehicle drivers. As part of a federal bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021, the state also will receive $135 million to develop its own portion of the national network.

